Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in collision on A442 at Peplow

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in which a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries on the A442 at Peplow on Saturday.

The collision involved a silver Vauxhall Insignia car and a black BMW motorcycle travelling northbound on the A442 at around 12.07pm.

The vehicles were believed to be in the process of overtaking a third vehicle when the collision occurred.

The male rider of the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward and in particular the driver of the vehicle that they were overtaking to please contact PC 3641 Rob Jennings, OPU, Shrewsbury on 101 ext 5748.