Man robbed at knifepoint in Telford underpass

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed at knifepoint by two men whilst walking in an underpass in Telford.

The incident happened just before 12pm on Tuesday, August 28, in the underpass between Columbine Way in Donnington and Woodbine Way in Muxton.

The victim, a man aged 68, was approached by two men wearing dark clothing and hooded tops. One of the suspects threatened the victim with a knife and demanded money. The victim handed over his phone before leaving the area. He was not injured in the incident.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Dan Taylor from the local Safer Neighbourhood Team said:

“This was obviously a distressing incident for the victim who thankfully was not injured. The carrying of knives and their use in crime is totally unacceptable. West Mercia Police will continue to do all we can to make sure those who use knives to threaten others face the appropriate consequences. If anyone has any information that can help with our enquiries then we would urge them to get in contact.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 271s 280818 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.