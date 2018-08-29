Main span of new Telford footbridge to be lifted into place next month

The main span of the new footbridge linking Telford Central train station with Telford Town Centre is scheduled to be lifted into place next month.

The lift is scheduled to take place between midnight and 5am on the night of Saturday 15 September into the early morning of Sunday 16 September.

One of Europe’s largest cranes will again be assembled on the A442 Eastern Primary following the successful lift of the rail section of the bridge earlier this summer.

The main span of the new bridge will cross both the A442 Eastern Primary and Rampart Way dual carriageways.

As part of the operation to lift the bridge, the A442 Eastern Primary will be closed in both directions between Hollinswood Interchange and Wombridge from 5am on Wednesday 12 September till 5am on Tuesday 18 September.

The LG1750 crane will be assembled on the northbound carriageway of the A442 over a three day period. It is too large to be delivered as a single load so it will be brought in by 16 escorted wagons.

Rampart Way will also have to be closed overnight on Saturday 15 September/Sunday 16 September while the main span of the bridge is lifted into place. Rail travel will continue uninterrupted.

The main span is 90m in length and weighs 230 tonnes. It has been constructed on site adjacent to Rampart Way during the past three months.

Although the bridge lift will take place on September 15/16, the bridge will not be opened to the public until later in the year.

The size of the main span structure means the whole operation is highly sensitive to weather conditions. Strong winds may result in the lift being postponed so contingencies have been made for a possible lift on the 17th, 18th or 19th and also the weekend of 22/23 September depending on conditions.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Finance, Commercial Services and Economic Development, said: “It has been very exciting watching the new bridge take shape and the lift of the main span promises to be quite a spectacle.

“We appreciate that road closures will be inconvenient but we’re doing all we can to make this process as smooth and efficient as possible.

“We’re asking businesses to support the community when the diversions come into effect by staggering start times for employees working in and around the town centre or allowing people to work from home where possible.

“Residents can also help by car sharing or cycling into work. Small changes can make a difference to congestion at peak times.

“I’d like to thank everyone in advance for their patience while this work is being carried out.”

Full details of traffic diversions that will be in place while the A442 Eastern Primary is closed will be put online at www.telford.gov.uk/footbridge