Funding secured for three new drive thru restaurants in Telford

Telford is set to get three new drive thru restaurants after funding was secured for their development.

Burger King, KFC and Costa Coffee will open at the drive thru roadside park just off Forge Roundabout close to Junction 5 of the M54.

3 Willows ltd and GB Partnerships Ltd, advised by Savills, has secured Metric Income Plus Limited Partnership (MIPP), a joint venture between LondonMetric and USS, as funding partners who agreed £4.02 million forward funding of the park.

The site totals 2.4 acres and includes around 80 car parking spaces.

Richard Fletcher-Brewer, associate director in the investment team at Savills, comments: “We are delighted to have secured funding for this new drive through park on behalf of our clients. Forge Island benefits from an attractive tenant line up and a roadside location that is popular with complimentary occupiers.”

Carl Stacey, Director of 3 Willows commented “We are delighted to be working with MIPP in delivering what we believe is a unique and high quality scheme in Telford. It has taken a number of years to get to this point and we are grateful to all of our team and consultants for their commitment and dedication.”

Construction work at the park is already underway and is expected to be completed later this year.