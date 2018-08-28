Six injured following three vehicle collision in Shifnal

Six people were injured following a three vehicle collision in Shifnal yesterday.

The collision involving a 4×4 and two saloon cars happened in Admirals Close at around 12.30pm.

West Midlands Ambulance service delt with six casualties, although Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports that no persons were trapped.

Firefighters used a hosereel jet and small gear at the scene.

West Mercia Police also attended.

Car overturns near Harmer Hill

Emergency services were called after a car ended up on its roof at Alderton near Harmer Hill on Monday afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident at around 4.45pm.