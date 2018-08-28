Shrewsbury Town Walls to Claremont Bank improvement work to start

The first phase of improvement work from Town Walls to Claremont Bank in Shrewsbury is to begin next month.

The work is being carried out as part of the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package – a package of transport measures designed to improve the transport system in Shrewsbury by improving key junctions and enhancing the town centre.

It will include the upgrading of footway materials to improve the aesthetic appearance of the area; improvements to footway crossing facilities along the whole route; and improved road layout and parking. Each of the phases will include carriageway resurfacing.

The work will be carried out in three separate phases with phase one Murivance and adjoining roads beginning in early September and ending in November.

The second phase of work will start in early January 2019 and will include Claremont Bank, phase 3 gets underway in spring 2019 and will take place on Town Walls.

During the work, there will be several traffic management phases implemented, in order to accommodate the safe construction of these works for the travelling public, and the contractors’ workforce. The road will remain open for the main part of the works with lane closures and temporary traffic signals in operation. The carriageway resurfacing works will be undertaken under a full closure at the end of each phase. More information will be provided on variable messaging signage throughout the period of the works.

Shropshire Council says the work is weather dependent and part of a larger overall programme which may be subject to unforeseen delays.