Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following assault in Oswestry

A teenager has been arrested after another teenager was left in a critical condition following an assault in Oswestry.

The incident happened between 3pm and 4pm on Friday in the grounds of St Oswald’s Church.

The 15-year-old boy who was assaulted suffered serious injuries and is in hospital where his condition is described as critical.

Police officers have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder, he is currently in police custody.

An investigation is being led by Detective Chief Inspector Steve Tonks.

He said: “There was some slight disruption to the church while we carried out our enquiries and preserved the scene to allow for further investigation and I’d like to thank the local community and those affected by this for their cooperation.”

Regular patrols are being carried out in the area to offer reassurance to the local community.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 608s 240818 or alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.