Southwater One to be lit up in tribute to Alfie Evans

Southwater One will be lit in blue this evening in tribute to Alfie Evans who died earlier this year.

Telford & Wrekin Council is joining a global initiative to light up landmark buildings in blue as a tribute to the toddler who died of a degenerative neurological condition.

Alfie Evans passed away aged 23 months in April after his parents lost a legal fight to continue his life support.

Since then a campaign to get landmark locations lit up in blue on the evening of Saturday 25 August has been underway – with locations in Glasgow, Belfast, Niagra Falls and Liverpool agreeing to take part. The Evans family are from Liverpool.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Councillor Shaun Davies said:

“We are pleased to support the request to light up Southwater One in blue and purple on Saturday night in memory of Alfie.

“I know that a number of locations have agreed to take part and I hope the evening is a success.”