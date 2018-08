A 25-year-old man has suffered significant injuries after being assaulted in Telford.

The incident happened around 10.20pm last night near Barn Close and Waxhill Close in Donnington.

West Mercia Police say that enquiries are on-going to trace a named suspect.

Police remain in the area to carry out enquiries into the incident and offer reassurance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 853s 240818 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.