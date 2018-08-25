B&M’s brand new store in Telford opens

A brand new B&M store opened in Telford Shopping Centre this morning creating 40 jobs.

As part of the opening, the new colleagues of the store were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from No Panic who took centre stage to officially unveil the new B&M store, alongside the Mayor, Cllr Rej Mehta.

The charity helps people who suffer from Panic Attacks, Phobias, Obsessive Compulsive Disorders and other related anxiety disorders. They offer people the support, skills and services they need to manage their condition and work towards recovery, enabling them to lead more fulfilled lives.

In addition to opening the new store, the representatives also received £250 worth of B&M vouchers towards all their hard work in the local area.

Store manager, Liza Lowson, said: “The team from No Panic really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for the local community, we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

“We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

She also commented: “Our new colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day, we can’t wait to get the doors open Saturday and show customers their brand new B&M.”