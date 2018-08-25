Arrest made following drug warrant in Telford

Police have arrested one person after a drug warrant was carried out in Telford yesterday.

Members of Donnington and Wellington SNT carried out the drug warrant at a property in Donnington.

Officers have been gathering information on suspect drug dealers and used the information to obtain a court warrant.

A West Mercia Police Spokesperson said: “Safer Neighbourhood Teams are committed to reducing harm in the community.

“One way of doing this is to close down drug dealers. Several officers and a police dog attended a property and found a substantial amount of drugs which would have had a street value of hundreds of pounds.

“A substantial amount of cash was also found as well as a large hunting knife.

“Investigations are ongoing at this time but for now a drug dealer has been put out of business.”