Casualty cut free following collision on A41 at Higher Heath

One person has been cut free from a vehicle following a collision on the A41 south of Whitchurch this afternoon.

The collision involving a lorry and two cars happened at Higher Heath at around 1.20pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports that a casualty was released from a vehicle by firefighters using specialist equipment.

Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Prees, Wellington and Whitchurch.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

The A41 south is currently closed at the Prees Heath island.