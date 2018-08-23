GCSE results day for Shropshire students

Pupils across Shropshire are today collecting their GCSE results with a new grading scheme introduced for 2018.

Reformed qualifications in 20 subjects were awarded for the first time this summer, in addition to the 3 reformed subjects that were awarded for the first time in 2017. Changes to the GCSEs reflect the government’s intention that the qualifications better prepare students for further study and work, are more stretching for the most able students, and remain accessible to the range of students who have traditionally taken GCSEs.

This year about 90% of GCSE entries in England were for reformed GCSEs. By 2020 all GCSEs taken in England will be in line with this policy and will be graded 9 to 1.

Karen Bradshaw, Shropshire Council’s director of children’s services, said:

“Warm congratulations are due to all of our pupils who sat GCSEs this year. I would like to thank everybody in our school communities, including all teaching staff, headteachers, parents and carers who have provided excellent support, guidance and direction for the pupils.

“The pupils’ achievements are testament to the hard work that they have put into their studies and the commitment and dedication that they have shown in preparation for their examinations.

“This is a vital time for young people as they progress from school to continued education at school or college or as they move into further training and employment. We wish all of Shropshire’s pupils every success in the future.”

High School pupils rise to the challenge of tougher GCSEs

Pupils at Shrewsbury High School are celebrating after an impressive set of GCSE results.

In the face of the new, tougher GCSEs and despite concern nationally at how pupils would cope, students at Shrewsbury High School rose to the challenge and maintained their strong GCSE performance.

More than half of the grades achieved were at 7 – 9, the equivalent of A*/A, and nearly one third of results were the top grades 8/9 which new Headteacher at the school, Ms Jo Sharrock, considers a fantastic achievement, “I am delighted with these excellent results. They are a testament to the hard work put in by the girls at Shrewsbury High School and to the staff who clearly understand how our girls work and learn. For over half the grades to be at the very highest levels and across a broad range of subjects, it is clear that staff know the girls well and know exactly what they need to excel. We are extremely excited now to work with the girls as they move into Year 12 and their A-level and Sixth Form adventures begin”.

Another ‘great’ set of GCSE results for Telford College

Telford College is celebrating another strong year of GCSE results, with English and maths pass rates once again comfortably out-performing the national average.

A total of 99% of students recorded passes this year under the new 9-1 grading system, which has replaced the A*-G ratings for all GCSEs.

Maths successes were 99% compared with the national average of 91%, while English passes were 99% – again well ahead of the national average, which was 92%.

The GCSE results come on the back of a successful year of A level passes at Telford College this year, with 100% pass rates in a string of subjects – many of which also out-performed the national average.

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive of Telford College, said: “These are great GCSE results, and our students should be very proud to see their hard work rewarded.

“It’s been a great couple of weeks; our GCSE and A level successes are fantastic news for the college, as we continue to evolve our curriculum, and give students the employability skills they need for a successful career.

“The importance of achieving maths and English qualifications cannot be over-stressed – it opens up a much wider range of higher level course and employment choices for young people.”

Under a massive shake-up of the GCSE system, all the traditional A* to G grades have been replaced with a new 9-1 grading system. Grades 9-7 are equivalent to the old A* and A, while B and C grades are now replaced by 6-4.

Many GCSE students are now enrolling for Telford College’s revolutionary new 7th Form, which opens for the first time at the Haybridge campus next month.

Mr Guest said: “There has never been more choice on offer to young people in Shropshire, whatever their GCSE grades. So the message is: if you have a specific career in mind, it’s important to check out all your education options.”

Moreton Hall celebrates GCSE results

Moreton Hall is celebrating a vintage set of GCSE results, with over half of all grades awarded the equivalent of A* and A and 98% of students achieving the English Baccalaureate (5 or more passes in core GCSE subjects).

Principal Jonathan Forster paid tribute to the hard work and staff and students who have successfully negotiated the transition to the reformed GCSE system. ‘Much has been written in the national press about the more rigorous examinations and the pressure placed on students. I firmly believe that at Moreton Hall we have a unique environment and the right balance of nurture and stretch, which is exemplified in these outstanding results’.

Shrewsbury School pupils celebrate outstanding GCSE results

Pupils at Shrewsbury School are celebrating an outstanding set of GCSE results, a week after their Sixth Form counterparts produced a stunning set of A Level grades.

In the context of rising difficulty in GCSE specifications and a national picture of grade deflation, their performance is particularly spectacular.

Two-thirds of all papers sat by the Year 11 Pupils were graded at A or A*. Thirty-four individual pupils achieved a clean sweep of A* or A grades and of these, ten produced an immaculate set of top performances.

One hundred pupils of the 130 who sat the English Literature paper achieved either an A or an A*, and 93 pupils achieved the same level in Mathematics on the new and more rigorous 9-1 specification. Successes came right across the academic spectrum, from Art – in which ten of the prestigious grade 9s were awarded – through to the sciences who collected a total of 266 A or A* grades across the three disciplines.

Headmaster Mark Turner commented: “The pupils should be very proud indeed of this excellent set of GCSE results, which reflect their diligent and industrious efforts alongside the enthusiasm and passion of the teaching staff. The high-level attainment on display is a strong endorsement of the ability of Shrewsbury School pupils to maintain a commitment to academic excellence in tandem with wholehearted participation in a broad and dynamic co-curricular programme. We wish them all the best as they celebrate this fine achievement.”

Bedstone students celebrate a bounty year at GCSE

Following close on the heels of some excellent university entrance results at A level last week, Bedstone College students are celebrating a bounty year at GCSE.

Despite the warning that top grades would be depressed, the year 11 cohort at Bedstone have produced the best A*/A (the new grades 7-9) since 2012, with one quarter of all entries across all subjects scoring at least grade 7. Eighty-six per cent of the total cohort achieved the benchmark of at least five A*-C (4-9).

The top performers were all local students. Arjen Olive and Will Rawlinson, both from Bucknell, and Dominic Hall from Minsterley each scored 7 grades of at least 8. Alex Rozee from Bedstone scored 4 grades of at least 8.

Steven Chen and Jason Gao scored 4 and 3 grades respectively at 8 or better.

Headmaster David Gajadharsingh said: “With the increase in difficulty across subjects and early indications that there would be downward pressure on grades, particularly at the top end, I am delighted with the results that our students have produced.

“I am particularly pleased with the results in the separate sciences. Of the 54 entries this year, only one was below a 4.

“There were 100% pass rates in Biology and Physics. Physics grades were superb with more than 60% being at least a 7. There were excellent results in Chemistry, DT and Mathematics where over 35% of all entries were at least a grade 7.

“This bodes very well for the future and in particular the STEM subjects at A-level with all of our top scoring students remaining with us to continue their studies in the VI Form.”

Shropshire College celebrates GCSE exam success

Ellesmere College is once again celebrating an excellent set of GCSE results.

A third of all grades at the College are the top grades of nine to seven or A* and A, in the results released today.

In particular, International GCSEs continue to be successful, with subjects such as English seeing over 50 per cent of grades at nine to seven, A* and A equivalent.

Stand out performances from Shropshire-based students were from Sarala Chatterjee, of Ellesmere, who achieved four A*s, two A grades and two level nine’s, one level eight and a B.

Also of Ellesmere, Charlie-Anne Williams gained four A*s, one A, two level nines, two level eights and a level five and Molly Tumelty achieved one A*, three As and two level nines plus a level eight and three sevens.

Ananya Chezhian, of Chirk, achieved three A*s, one A, and three level nines plus two level eights and a six.

From over the border in Cheshire, Sam Zakers of Nantwich gained three As, three Bs, two level nines and a seven and a six.

For students who travel further afield to study at the prestigious Ellesmere College, Mimi Quinton, of Coalville in Leicestershire, secured three A*s, three level nines, four eights and a seven, while Rodrigo Anton Garcia, whose home town is Madrid, Spain, swept the board with four A* grades and five level nines.

And some pupils in year nine and ten are also celebrating today having completed some early GCSE’s and First Certificates in Languages, Finance and Religious Studies.

Headmaster Brendan Wignall said: “It is a delight to see hard work pay off and these results are a credit to pupils, to their teachers and, of course, to their parents.

“I am always impressed with how our pupils manage to combine achieving an excellent academic record along with maintaining their valued contribution to the musical, dramatic and sporting life of the College.

“We are absolutely delighted with the excellent results which reinforce our position as one of the best schools in the country.”