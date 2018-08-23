Bellway to build 228 homes at former Copthorne Barracks site

Local housing developer Bellway is behind plans to build 228 new homes at the former Copthorne army barracks in Shrewsbury.

Outline planning permission, which was granted in December 2017, states the army keep will be converted into nine flats, while 45 of the new properties will be retirement apartments.

The site, which was bought from the MoD earlier this year, was home to the King’s Shropshire Light Infantry for more than 130 years.

As part of the planning agreement for the development, Bellway will also be making substantial contributions to the area, including £110,000 towards highway maintenance, more than £30,000 towards open space and a further £115,000 for a new sports pitch.

Head of Sales for Bellway West Midlands, Marie Richards, said: “We are delighted to announce our plans for the new homes at Copthorne Keep.

“We have worked closely with the local authority to ensure that the new homes will honour the history of the site, as well as providing much-needed homes for local people.

“We are expecting this development to prove popular among house-hunters, so anyone interested can sign up to receive updates on our website.”