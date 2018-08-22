Supersized Games event to take place in Shrewsbury’s Square

Eva Ward, aged 5, and Eleni Ward, aged 10, from Shrewsbury, came face to face with a larger-than-life-sized Knight today as a taster of the upcoming ‘Games in the Square’ event starting on Bank Holiday Monday 27th August, until Wednesday 29th.

The Square in Shrewsbury is due to be transformed by Shrewsbury BID with grass, picket fencing, deck chairs and a host of giant games for families to enjoy during the last days of the summer holidays.

Carol Grant, from the eponymous designer fashion store located in the Square, commented: “What a great family-friendly finale to a wonderful summer! The idea of surprising town visitors with a pop-up garden of games sounds ideal, not only for parents looking to entertain the children at the end of the long summer holidays, but also for grown-ups to relax in and have a bit of fun.”

The games will include giant chess, tumble tower, connect4, and quoits, with an equally large draughts board located in The Museum and Art Gallery Courtyard next to the Stop Cafe.

Mike Dalton from Stop Cafe was delighted to be housing one of the games: “We think the board will add another bit of theatre for our customers to enjoy as they stop for tea, coffee and cake or for their lunch with us. It all adds to the experience we offer here – a warm and welcoming atmosphere with something for everyone.”

The giant games are part of the Original Shrewsbury series of events being staged within the town brought to life by Shrewsbury BID. The games are free for everyone to enjoy from 11am on Monday 27th August until 4pm Wednesday 29th.