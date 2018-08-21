English Heritage calls for help in defending Stokesay Castle

Castles across England have survived sieges and bombardments, attacking armies and wars but today according to the conservation charity English Heritage, castles like Stokesay are facing a new threat – invasive weeds, penetrating damp and severe weather.



English Heritage looks after 66 castles across England – more than any other organisation in the UK – and this year will spend approx. £1.9m on wall repairs including removing deep-rooted harmful weeds like ivy and valerian.

As part of its #LoveCastles summer season, the charity is running a crowd-funding appeal in support of its castles and calling on the public to help protect these stone landmarks for future generations to enjoy. From Cornwall to Cumbria, more people are visiting castles than ever before – since the start of May, a record 1.2m visitors have enjoyed a day-out at an English Heritage castle (a 10% growth on last year).

Kate Mavor, English Heritage’s Chief Executive, said: “So far this summer we’ve seen more people than ever visit the castles in our care. But if these fortresses are to survive for future generations to enjoy, we need people’s help to defend them today – not from sieges or cannon balls but from weeds and damp, the wind and the rain.”

Throughout the year, experts are undertaking urgent conservation work at English Heritage castles across the country. At some castles, this involves removing extensive ivy, shrubs and sometimes even trees whose roots are growing deep into the castle walls. Once that work has been done, the castle walls need to be repaired and this can involve re-bedding the loose masonry before using bespoke lime mortars to repoint the joints that have been forced open by strong roots. In some cases they will have to replace eroded stones to strengthen weakened walls.

English Heritage is aiming to raise £50,000 via its castles crowd-funding appeal. To donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/defend-our-castles.

In return, supporters of English Heritage’s castles crowd-funding appeal will receive rewards for their generosity including private tours of Stokesay Castle.