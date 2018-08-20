Telford College shortlisted for five awards

Telford College has been shortlisted for five awards in recognition of the work carried out to promote and present its vision for a newly-merged organisation.

The Chartered Institute of Public Relations has shortlisted the college in multiple categories for its annual PRide awards.

It is in the running for best use of design, best education campaign, best public sector campaign, best event, and outstanding young communicator.

The nominations are in recognition of the marketing and public relations strategy which launched the college’s innovative 7th Form, its new logo, and a ‘Define Your Future’ campaign to connect with new and prospective students.

The winners of the 2018 PRide awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony at the Burlington Hotel in Birmingham on October 26.

Telford College created its new brand identity as a result of the merger between TCAT and New College Telford in August last year.

It followed a detailed consultation which took in feedback from thousands of people, including current and potential students, plus parents, businesses, staff and governors.

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive, said: “This college belongs to the Telford and the wider community, and we wanted people to shape its new identity and what the college should represent.

“We also had to consider the existing two colleges, and what sort of new and vibrant brand they felt would best reflect our exciting plans for the future.

“The overwhelming feeling about our chosen design was that it was modern, powerful, simple, and reflected our confident, professional and dynamic organisation.”

“Our rebrand has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from students, partners and local employers, and our unique new 7th Form, and ‘Define Your Future’ promotional campaign have proved to be real talking points.”

The new 7th Form, which will be launched in September, offers enhanced A level courses with direct links not just to universities, but crucially industry mentors from local companies.

Mr Guest added: “It means students can hear first-hand from the people who have been there and done it, about what person they need to be and the skills they need to make it in their chosen career.

“The knowledge that leading businesses are working with us to shape our students is, we believe, priceless in giving people the best possible start.”

The CIPR says its PRide Awards recognise outstanding work delivered for clients and employers, with winners marked out as ‘industry leaders’.

The college celebrated another fine set of A Level results last week, with an overall 94% pass rate, 100% success in many areas, and top grade passes in several subjects which beat the national average.