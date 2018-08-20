Games on for new Lawley play area

A brand new children’s play area has been installed at a new residential development in Telford.

Telford & Wrekin Council, in partnership with developers David Wilson Homes, carried out the project with funding provided by the developers and specialist advice from Telford-based development consultancy apT.

The facilities, at Upper Newdale in Lawley, are already proving a big hit with local youngsters – who have been meeting friends and having fun on the new site.

The play area was chosen by children from the local community from a number of different design options. Community consultation carried out by Telford & Wrekin Council in partnership with Lawley & Overdale Parish Council and Bournville Village Trust involved working with local schools and residents. The first to use the site were students from the nearby Newdale Primary school who chose the final design which was built.

Phil Grove, Technical Manager of David Wilson Homes, said: “The Upper Newdale children’s play area is as good as I have seen and backs onto a natural play area of large open spaces around the new housing which everyone can enjoy.”

Mayor of the Borough of Telford & Wrekin, Councillor Raj Mehta met David Wilson Homes and Lawley & Overdale Parish Council representatives on the site to mark the opening of the new facilities.

Councillor Mehta said: “Telford & Wrekin Council is delighted to have worked with Lawley & Overdale Parish Council and David Wilson Homes to complete these new facilities in Lawley. It is a joy to see everyone together and enjoying what the councils have provided for the local community.

“The play facilities here are part of our commitment to encourage Telford & Wrekin residents to choose to lead more physically and socially active lives – to do more, enjoy more, feel better. What a great facility for the local community.“

The play area will be maintained by Telford and Wrekin Council using maintenance funding gained from the developer.