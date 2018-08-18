Witnesses sought after man is assaulted in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Shrewsbury on Friday evening.

The incident took place in the car park area near the Travelodge on Hereford Road close to Burger King and Dobbies garden centre at around 9.45pm.

Two men in possession of a knife and a metal pole (believed to have been a bike seat post) approached the victim and assaulted him by punching and hitting him.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining cuts to his head and serious injury to one of his fingers.

The first man is described as white, in his early to mid 20s, 5′ 6″ tall, blonde curly hair, of medium build and is believed to have been wearing a tracksuit.

The second man is described as white, in his early to mid 20s, and is believed to have been wearing a baseball cap.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mat Crisp at West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 0837s of 17 July 2018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.