Police have charged a man following four burglaries in Bridgnorth which took place in July.

West Mercia Police says the burglaries happened between 6 July and 25 July.

Two were at Guest Houses in the town, two were private homes.

Kallum Smith, 22, of Highley appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 15 August.

He was released on bail to an address in Highley with conditions not to enter Bridgnorth.

He is subject to a curfew between 6pm and 8am.