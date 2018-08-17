Jobs lost at Ludlow hotel which was centre of Legionnaires’ outbreak

Thirteen members of staff at a Ludlow hotel which was at the centre of a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak have been made redundant.

The Feathers Hotel, which is currently on the market for £2.6 million, entered into administration earlier this month after reporting difficult trading conditions.

Elaine Brown, 69, died on August 26, 2017, after suffering a stroke as a result of contracting Legionnaires’ disease, which was linked to bacteria in the plumbing at the hotel.

Another guest contracted the disease and was diagnosed in April 2017, they have since recovered.

The hotel closed in September 2017 on advice from health specialists to identify possible sources of contamination and carry out remedial works. It reopened in November 2017.

In May this year part of the hotel closed as a precautionary measure following further tests by Shropshire Council’s Regulatory Services team.

The hotel continues to trade whilst in administration with the jobs being lost a result of restrictions on trading.