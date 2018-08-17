Collabro cancel Telford performance blaming technical issues

Fans have been left disappointed after Collabro last night took the decision not to perform as part of Place in the Park Big Top which is celebrating Telford’s 50th anniversary.

The musical theatre group and winners of Britain’s Got Talent in 2014 said the decision not to perform was taken due to technical issues at the venue which was beyond their control.

In a statement the group said:

“We apologise sincerely to our fans who were looking forward to seeing us in Telford tonight but unfortunately we have had to take the decision not to perform.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly.

“It is solely due to technical issues at the venue which are beyond our control. Equipment was not provided, despite assurances for many weeks it would be and even by 7.45pm most of it hadn’t arrived. We hadn’t even had a sound check, despite being ready, which usually takes around 1 hour.

“Our fans are the most important part of what we do, and we would never cancel a concert lightly. We tried every way to may this work for you.

“We will ensure that the promoters responsible for the event are held to account and our fans properly recompensed. We are sad for you and sorry that this is outside of our control. Our management team are working on a solution and will report back shortly.”

Council to make Statement

Telford & Wrekin Council said the did not agree with the statement and will release their own regarding the situation shortly.

The council did however last night tweet apologising for the disappointment and inconvenience caused by the cancellation. Refunds are due to be issued.

Other acts including Russell Watson and Boyzlife have previously performed as part of the Place in the Park Big Top with positive reviews.