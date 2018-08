A woman was rescued from the River Severn in the Castlefields area of Shrewsbury last night.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Sydney Avenue at around 8.15pm.

The woman was assisted from the river by swift water rescue technicians.

Three fire appliances including the water rescue unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury.

An Operations officer also attended along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.