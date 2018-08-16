A Level results success for Shropshire students

Students across Shropshire are today receiving their A Level results following a nervous wait.

Results across the country indicated only a marginal change in results, with slightly more students achieving top grades, at a time when studying for A-Levels is changing. The government reformed A Levels to help prepare students better for future study or the workplace. This follows comments from universities saying many students lacked some of the skills and knowledge essential for undergraduate learning.

An independent review of A-Level subject content for 13 subjects, as well as a new advice group from Russell Group universities, aims to ensure students are better prepared for higher academic study. Other subject curriculums will be refreshed over the next two years. AS and A-Levels have also been decoupled, with an AS-Level now a stand-alone qualification, with results not counting towards an A-Level.

Thomas Telford again achieved a 100% pass rate with an outstanding 42% of students receiving A*- A grades. Holy Trinity Academy has also seen a 100% pass rate with the top performer achieving 3 A* grades.

Similar success stories have been repeated across the borough, with Haberdasher Adams Grammar achieving a 99% pass rate with 68% of students receiving A*-B grades, an 8% increase on last year’s results.

Newport Girls High School has also seen a 98% pass rate with 40 students achieving A*-B grades and some particularly notable achievements in Fine Arts, English and Humanities.

Abraham Darby Academy is delighted with its success this year with an improved level of A*-B grades and an improved average A level grade.

There has been continued success for Madeley Academy too, having maintained the excellent progress it achieved last year with all students going on to University or employment opportunities.

Telford College

Telford College is celebrating another impressive set of results, with an overall pass rate of 94%.

Highlights included a 100% pass rate on chemistry courses for the third year in succession, plus further 100% achievement rates in combined English language and literature, along with biology, physics and media studies.

High grade achievement rates at Telford College were above the national average in many areas, with A* to B grades going to 50% of maths students, 47% of chemistry students, and 40% on biology courses.

Many are now going on to study at top universities in the Russell Group and other institutes across the country.

Graham Guest, the college’s principal and chief executive, said: “We are extremely proud of our students’ achievements, which is just reward for all their hard work.

“Preparing young people for their next step is what we take huge pride in doing, and we could not have achieved these results without the continued commitment and hard work of our staff.

“We are now looking forward to the start of a new era here in September, when we welcome the first students to our new 7th Form, which will be blending A level courses with direct links to universities, as well as industry mentors from local businesses.

“It will provide young people with valuable insight into the world of work, and give them a great platform for future employment.

“Education has to adapt to young people’s modern-day lifestyles, and that is exactly what we are doing.”

Roaring results for Shrewsbury Colleges Group students

Students at Shrewsbury Colleges Group were celebrating an excellent set of results today, with those results confirming the college’s reputation for academic excellence.

This year more than 750 students took 2200 A Level exams with Shrewsbury Colleges Group. Students were welcomed to the English Bridge Campus this morning to collect their results, alongside the option for the students to get there results online if they were unable to make the trip.

In total, 80 students achieved AAA or better, with 15 students taking up places at Oxbridge and 150 students heading off to Russell Group universities, as well as specialist universities for Art, Music, Sport and Drama. There were also outstanding results on the college’s BTEC courses, with 87% of all grades being Distinction Stars – the equivalent of A* at A Level.

This is the first time the College has provided the results online, allowing the students to log on at home from 6am. College opened at 8.30am so students could collect their results in person if they preferred, as well as meeting up with friends to share their success.

Nationally the A Level pass rate fell this year, as did the proportion of students achieving high grades, but the college bucked the trend in achieving their best set of results for six years. The pass rate was 99% compared with 98% nationally, with 56% of all the grades awarded being high grades.

The top achievers were Connor Bennett, John Lewis, Richard Parsons and Rose Laurie, who each gained four A* grades. Connor joined the college from William Brookes School in Much Wenlock, whilst John, Richard and Rosie were all former pupils of Church Stretton School. All four students will now progress to Oxbridge courses, with Connor studying Maths, Richard studying Engineering and Rosie studying Computer Science, all at the University of Cambridge, and John studying Geography at the University of Oxford.

Student Daniel Webb, 18, from Shrewsbury gained the grades he was hoping for from his four A Levels in Economics, French, Maths and Politics so he can take up his place at University of Cambridge, to read Law. He said: “It is nerve-racking thinking about results as the entry requirements and exams have been tougher this year. However, I am so pleased I got into my first choice university, Cambridge.

“I took advantage of seeing my results online before I came into College. A lot of people are doing both, it was too tempting to wait for the College to open and not look online. If I hadn’t got the results I wanted I would have had time to figure out a plan and then come in to speak to my tutors.”

Amy Ritchie, 18, from Shrewsbury achieved the grades from her three A Levels in Biology, English Literature and German so she can study German and Italian at Bristol University. She said: “I’m excited to start at Bristol University; I have never studied Italian before, so that will be a new experience. I was terrified about viewing my results though, but I’m so pleased with the outcome.”

James Staniforth, Principal of Shrewsbury Colleges Group, said “Our students have excelled and we are proud of each and every one of them. A Levels are more demanding now than at any time in nearly twenty years because of the reforms to the courses; but our students have risen to these new demands. As the largest A Level provider in the county, and one of the largest in the country, we are well placed to help students meet the challenges because our teachers and student support team are all specialists in working on A Levels and BTEC courses. These results reflect the hours of hard-work from students, and from our teachers and student support teams who regularly go the extra mile to ensure the best possible future for each of our students.”

The student support and exams team were on hand to help students who had achieved better than they had expected so they could upgrade their university offer, as well as to help students find alternative courses if necessary.

Shrewsbury School celebrates outstanding A Level results

Pupils at Shrewsbury school are once again celebrating an outstanding performance in the A Level examination results published today.

56% of all papers were graded at A* or A and over 80% of all grades were at A* to B level, meaning that pupils are now poised to take up places at leading Higher Education institutions.

Eleven pupils managed a clean sweep of A* grades and a total of 60 managed an A* or an A in every subject.

Successes came right across the curriculum – with pupils demonstrating their ability to skilfully combine breadth with excellence across all disciplines.

Headmaster Mark Turner commented, “We are delighted that our pupils have been rewarded for their effort and industry and that they are now equipped not only with the grades that they need to access and thrive in the next step on their academic journey, but also with the enthusiasm for learning and open-mindedness that will prepare them for successful and fulfilled futures.

“It is especially pleasing to note that these pupils have often achieved these outstanding grades at the same time as participating in a broad, dynamic and challenging co-curricular programme and of course in the context of an incredibly busy full boarding school. We wish every one of them all the best as they enter the next phase of their education.”

Bedstone students off to Oxford after securing impressive results

Bedstone College students are again celebrating a fine set of A level results. One in five of all grades awarded were at A*/A and some 60% were at least at grade ‘C’. University entry was equally impressive.

Two students secured the grades to enter the University of Oxford. Emily Kindermann, (A*AAB), will read French and German at Wadham College, and Alan Guo, (A*A*A*A), will read Physics at University College. Sixty-seven per cent of applicants achieved a place at their first choice university and, of all those who applied, more than 30% will be attending one of the Russell Group of Universities.

Headmaster, David Gajadharsingh said: “This year has been a particularly good one at the ‘top end’ with a pleasing number of grades being awarded at either A* or A.

“What I am most pleased about, however, is that we continue to do an excellent job in preparing our students for the next stages in their lives by helping them to secure places at some of the UKs top universities.

“We have always had an excellent reputation for supporting all students, whatever their abilities. However, that such a small and proudly non-selective school to have two Oxford successes and a third of all applicants securing places at Russell Group Universities, simply underscores the fact that the teaching at Bedstone College can provide the extra ‘stretch’ that is required to push the very brightest to fulfil their potential.

“I would like to congratulate all our leavers on their successes and wish them all the very best for their exciting futures ahead.”

New science faculty yields success for students at Moreton Hall

Moreton Hall is celebrating another stellar set of A Level results, cementing its position as the top non-selective school in the UK.

Students worthy of individual mention include Georgina Lang, whose four A*s enable her to take up her place at Oxford to read Computer Science and Philosophy, where less than 10% of students on the course are female.

Zahra Deji-Abiola moves onto Imperial College to read Chemical Engineering with three A*s and one A and Jasmine Singh fulfils a lifetime ambition to study medicine at King’s College, London with three A*s.

Jonathan Forster, Principal of Moreton Hall paid tribute to the hard work and dedication of students and staff.

‘With a third of students achieving straight A*s and As in each of their subjects, and over 90% securing their first choice university there is much to celebrate.

However, Moreton is not an exam factory and it is important to note that some of our most successful students have made an enormous contribution to the wider life of the school. For example Lily Mainwaring, who takes up a place at Cambridge to read Medicine, combined her studies with captaining her country at Lacrosse.’

‘Moreton has never rested on its laurels and continues to innovate and develop to ensure that we can inspire the next generation of students and prepare them for the wider world’.

‘Our investment in Science and more specifically, our Medical Science faculty is clearly paying dividends and as work begins on the Holroyd Community Theatre, it is a clear statement of our intent to the principle of an all-round education and our role as a regional hub for learning and the Arts.’

Ellesmere College celebrates “outstanding” success

Students and staff at Ellesmere College are celebrating “outstanding” success as A-Level results were revealed today.

The College gained a pass rate of 92% with over 50% of all grades awarded to Ellesmere students in the top A*A B grades.

In particular James Jefferies, of Welshampton, achieved two A* and an A in Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics to secure his place at Birmingham to read Civil Engineering.

Elinor Haworth, of Ellesmere, achieved an A* in Mathematics and As in Biology and Chemistry. She will go on to read Medicine at Cardiff University.

And Elena Bateman, of Cross Lanes, secured an A* and two As to study Medicine at East Anglia.

Among the overseas students who moved to Ellesmere to study at the prestigious college, Victor Zhao, of Shenyang, China, secured four A* in Computer Science, Mathematics, Further Maths, Physics and an A grade in Chemistry plus an A*

in the extended project – he will go to Cambridge University to study Computer Science.

Wayne Wang, of Fushan, China, achieved 2A* in Mathematics and Physics and 2 A’s Further Maths and Chemistry, and also gained an A* for his extended project. He will now look to read Engineering at Cambridge University.

Another outstanding performance was seen from Maks Graczyk, of Jeziora, Poland, who achieved 4A* grades in Computer Science, Mathematics, Further Maths and Physics – he also achieved an A* in his extended project and will now study Computing at Imperial College, London.

Headmaster Brendan Wignall said the he was delighted with the results which continued the high level of success enjoyed by the school.

He said: “It is always a delight to see our students secure impressive grades such as these and it is particularly pleasing to see all who wish to progress to university being

able to do so.

“I congratulate our A level, IB and BTEC students on their achievements. It is even more impressive when taking into account the wide range of co-curricular activities they participate in as members of the choir, sports teams, orchestra, drama groups and debating.

“They have participated fully in all the College has to offer and managed their academic commitment effectively.

“All our students completing their studies with us deserve this success. Credit must also go to the excellent work of our teaching staff and, of course, to parents for their constant support and encouragement.”

As well as sitting GCSE and A level exams, pupils at Ellesmere College have the option to take an International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma and a BTEC Sports Diploma – both of which had the results published last month.

A number of students achieved outstanding IB results and there was a 100% pass rate on the BTEC Sports Diploma.

Philip Dunne MP congratulates students on A-Level results day

Philip Dunne MP has congratulated South Shropshire students on their hard work, as A-Level results are published today.

Mr Dunne said: “I congratulate all South Shropshire students on their hard work studying for their A-Levels, and hope everyone got the results they were seeking. Whichever way their future takes them, whether to university, technical education or into work, I hope our students find themselves well prepared to take on the challenges of the future.”

A record 27.9% of the 18-year-old population have already been accepted for university places.