Views sought on final draft of Shrewsbury Big Town Plan

The final draft of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan is set to go on display in a second round of public consultation.

The final draft of the Plan reflects the comprehensive responses received during the first consultation and sets out a vision for the town and how it could look by 2036.

It explores themes such as vitality of the town centre, movement and place, creating a place for enterprise and nurturing natural Shrewsbury and it lists key goals on how the town can evolve to meet future challenges.

Councillor Nic Laurens, Portfolio Holder of Economic Growth at Shropshire Council, said:

“This is a truly collaborative project. We have listened to ideas from the public, businesses and stakeholders to produce this exciting and ambitious plan for Shrewsbury’s future.

“Now we want feedback on the final draft and the aspirations listed so we can make progress to take steps towards delivery”

The consultation gives people a chance to say, for example, what themes they think will have the greatest impact on Shrewsbury and how they rate the key elements of the plan.

Councillor Alan Mosley, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said:

“I have been delighted by the extent that the public have taken part in recent consultations on the initial Big Town Plan proposals and this Masterplan has reflected many of those comments received. We want to continue with keeping the community involved in this journey and we would value people’s thoughts about our evolving vision for Shrewsbury”

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “We encourage as many businesses to come and see the latest plan, and to feedback via the website.”

Public Exhibition

A pop-up exhibition will take place in St Mary’s Church, Dogpole near the top of Pride Hill and by The Parade Shopping complex from Thursday 16th August to Wednesday 19th September.

The first three days of the exhibition at St Mary’s will be staffed to give people a chance to speak to representatives from the three partners leading the project: Shrewsbury Town Council, Shropshire Council, and Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID).

Thereafter, the public can continue to view the Plan and use the feedback forms provided to give comments.

A questionnaire is also online for feedback at www.shrewsburybigtownplan.org.