A collision involving two cars and a van happened on the A454 Bridgnorth to Wolverhampton road at Hilton this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.15am.

Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Wellington along with an operations officer.

Crews used holmatro cutting gear and made the vehicles safe.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.