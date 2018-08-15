Shrewsbury Colleges Group scores high in National Student Survey

Shrewsbury Colleges Group Higher Education (HE) provision has received an overall satisfaction rating of 92.31% in the latest National Student Survey results.

Nine of the areas students responded about when it came to how satisfied they were with HE at the College received a score of over 80% with four of them scoring over 90% and 100% of students surveyed said they were satisfied with the learning opportunities the College offered them.

The National Student Survey (NSS) gathers students’ opinions on the quality of their courses which helps to inform prospective students’ choices, provide data that supports institutions in improving the student experience and support public accountability.

Every university in the UK takes part in the NSS, as do many colleges and alternative providers. Response rates are consistently high.

HE Lead at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, Helen Fellows, said: “As well as the learning opportunities, which was given a whopping 100% score by students, our students were most satisfied with the teaching, assessment and feedback, academic support, organisation and management, learning resources, learning community and the voice given to them – meaning how well they are listened to. We received an overall satisfaction of 92.31% which is an amazing score and one we are delighted with.

“The average overall satisfaction rating across the sector as a whole is 83% and last year it was 84% – so we are well above that. In 2018 our overall satisfaction rating was 78.72%. We are so thrilled that we are providing such a positive and well-rounded learning experience, enabling our students to achieve and move on to their next steps, whether that is topping up to a full degree, into employment or progressing in their chosen career.”

Principal of Shrewsbury Colleges Group, James Staniforth, said: “We pride ourselves on providing our students with the best possible rounded higher education experience, as recognised in the Times Higher Education (THE) Student Experience Survey 2018.

“We continue to invest heavily in our campus and facilities and from September, a new HE centre will open at our London Road Campus which is further evidence that we are investing in our HE students for their future and the future economic growth of the county, region, UK and beyond.

“We are committed to ensuring our students leave us having received a top class education and an experience they will cherish for the rest of their lives and always do our utmost to ensure this is the case. Our annual graduation ceremony, which this July saw our highest number of students ever graduating, and the fact we recently received the highest possible rating from the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) – the sector’s equivalent to Ofsted, proves just how successful HE at the College has become over the past 25 years.”