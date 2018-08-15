Restored Newport footpath forms link for local residents

A footpath between a housing estate and a primary school in Newport has been restored by Telford & Wrekin Council using funding from a housing developer.

The restoration was undertaken after the existing tarmac path had deteriorated and crumbled into the nearby drainage ditch in some places.

The path forms a useful link for residents including families to access the nearby Moorfield Primary School.

The funding for carrying out the work was obtained through a Section 106 contribution from housing developer Persimmon Homes West Midlands.

Work involved shoring up the side of the drainage ditch to widen the path, resurfacing the path and installing a fence to make the path safer for pedestrians.

The project took six weeks to complete and organisations involved included Telford & Wrekin Council, the developer Persimmon Homes West Midlands, AJB Contracting Ltd and apT Rights of Way advice and support.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s deputy leader Councillor Richard Overton said: “This is a great example of partnership working to produce an outcome that has a real tangible benefit for a local community.

“The path looks great and will enable local residents to have a safe fit for purpose thoroughfare.”