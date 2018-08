Emergency services were this afternoon called to a collision on the A5 between Wellington and Shrewsbury.

The collision is reported to involve two vehicles and happened at just before 2.30pm between J7 of the M54 and Preston Island in Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were at the scene along with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

One lane of the A5 is currently blocked with motorists facing delays.