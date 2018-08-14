Burst pipe causes water supply issues in Church Stretton

Severn Trent says customers in Church Stretton may be experiencing water supply issues following a burst pipe.

The company said that water supplies may be off or at low pressure for some.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “Our teams are out on site now and will work hard to get this pipe fixed and everything back to normal as quickly as possible.

“We know how difficult it is to have no water and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing. We’d like to reassure our customers that we’re doing everything we can to get the water supplies back on as soon as we can.”