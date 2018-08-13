Warning issued over doorstep pedlars operating in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council is warning residents to be aware following further reports of door to door sellers claiming to be ex-offenders.

They claim they are trying to mend their ways as they sell household goods, but they are not part of any recognised rehabilitation scheme.

Cllr Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, said: “While door-to-door cold calling isn’t illegal, anyone doing it legitimately would have been given a ‘pedlar’s certificate’ from the Police.

“Please warn your neighbours, particularly elderly or vulnerable neighbours, not to open the door to strangers who buy or sell on the doorstep. Some doorstep callers may offer poor quality goods at inflated prices and if a caller is not genuine, they may be gathering information for future crime.

“If you have any concerns about cold callers, report them to Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 04 05 06 or Police on 101.

“Please keep in mind that if cold callers don’t get any sales in your area, they are less likely to return.”

Telford & Wrekin Council is offering free “No Cold Calling” stickers from Southwater One, Darby House, Citizens Advice Wellington, Brookside, Woodside & Sutton Hill Community Centres and Newport Library a copy can also be downloaded from the Council’s website for printing.