Police issue warning over cash machine skimming devices

West Mercia Police has issued a warning over fraudsters using skimming devices on cash machines.

Officers say they are aware of a device being used which sees fraudsters insert a device into the card slot. They say as the cash machine ejects the card, a ‘lip’ at the end of the loop stops the card from being ejected. The machine draws the card back in, leaving the victim to believe their card has been retained.

The fraudsters will either place a small recording device nearby, either on adjoining walls or on the actual machine to record the customer inputting their PIN number – or they will appear in person and offer to help, watching the person as they re-type their PIN.

Quite often the victim walks away assuming their card has been retained – leaving the fraudsters free to recover it and, using the PIN they have just memorized or recorded to withdraw as much money as they can.

PC Berwyn Pratt of Telford Police, said: “We are urging cash machine users to take extra care when withdrawing cash by shielding the keypad while they enter their PIN and to be aware of anyone acting suspiciously around them.”

Users should also make sure nothing looks out of place on the cash machine before inserting their card.

Anyone concerned about a skimming device on a cash machine outside a bank should report this to staff inside the branch if it is open, alternatively ring West Mercia Police on 101.