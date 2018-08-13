Next of kin sought following death of man in Shropshire

The Coroner for Shropshire is appealing for information to trace the next of kin of a man who died in June.

The Coroner is investigating the death of Alain Ettiern Simmonds, born 25 May 1970.

Mr Simmonds arrived in Shropshire from the South East area in May 2018. He was homeless and provided with hostel accommodation in Shifnal, Shropshire.

He died on 2 June 2018, just four days after his arrival in Shropshire.

Despite an extensive search, no next of kin has been traced for him and the coroner’s office is appealing for information.

​Enquiries on-line have revealed a previous address for him in Seaford, East Sussex between 2003-2010.

Anyone who may be related to Mr Simmonds, or knows anything about him is invited to contact Shropshire Coroner’s Office on 01743 258 540.