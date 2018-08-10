Gates open at 131st Shrewsbury Flower Show

The gates have opened at Shrewsbury Flower Show with floral displays, show gardens and a host of other attractions pulling in the crowds.

This year will be the 131st Shrewsbury Flower Show making it the longest-running flower show in the world.

Amanda Jones, chair of the Shrewsbury Flower Show marketing committee said: “There is a reason why Shrewsbury Flower Show is the longest-running flower show in the world – this year sees the 131st show in fact – and that is largely down to the fantastic programme each year – with something to keep all of the family occupied.”

Once again Quarry Marquee is home to the top national nurseries and growers who create stunning displays to admire and inspire. Whilst the Severn Marquee is full of home grown flowers and vegetables. Advice is on hand from many exhibitors and horticultural organisations. The Dingle Marquee is awash with beauty with spectacular floral art creations on display full of vitality and vivid colours.

Garden designer Chris Beardshaw, who won the prestigious Best Show Garden at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, will be running children’s planting sessions with David Hatfield and celebrity gardener Penny Meadmore will also be at the show.

Food fans are in for a treat with appearances from Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Levi Roots today and television chef and Saturday Kitchen presenter Matt Tebbutt tomorrow. Local chefs Chris Burt, Paul Crowe, James Sherwin and Tim Roberts will also be taking to the stage to cook up locally sourced tasty dishes.

The musical line-up is as also just as strong with the Abba Reunion Tribute performing this evening and Red Hot Chilli Pipers taking to the stage on the Saturday with their unique blend of bagpipes and rock.

In the arena, The Cavalry of Heroes will be displaying their skills to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One. A special show has been created to remember the role that the horses and soldiers played in The Great War with tricks and stunts on horseback.

Both days end with a fireworks display.

In May, the two day show was crowned the UK’s Favourite Flower and Garden show for 2018 – following a massive response from the public.

Visit https://shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk for more information.