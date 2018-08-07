Shropshire radio presenter Vicki Archer dies

Local radio presenter Vicki Archer has died suddenly at the age of 41, it was announced this afternoon.

The news was broke to listeners of BBC Radio Shropshire by breakfast presenter Eric Smith just after 3pm.

“Our much-loved colleague, Vicki Archer, who’s been part of your afternoons on this radio station for the past eight years, has died suddenly,” he said.

Vicki had been part of the team at the radio station for more than 20 years, she had presented the 3-7pm afternoon show with Adam Green since 2010.

Ms Archer was also a popular event host around the county and voice-over artist. She had also worked on commercial radio in Yorkshire and the North East.

David Jennings, the BBC’s head of regional programmes for the West Midlands, described her as a “great presenter and journalist”.

In a statement, her parents on the behalf of the family said: “Vicki was a much-loved daughter and mother as well as being an extremely talented broadcaster. We are still coming to terms with her tragic loss so would ask that people respect our privacy and leave us alone to grieve as a family.”

The cause of her death is not yet known.

A number of tributes have been paid on Twitter including from her co-presenter Adam Green.