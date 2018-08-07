Shropshire radio presenter Vicki Archer dies

Local radio presenter Vicki Archer has died suddenly at the age of 41, it was announced this afternoon.
The news was broke to listeners of BBC Radio Shropshire by breakfast presenter Eric Smith just after 3pm.
“Our much-loved colleague, Vicki Archer, who’s been part of your afternoons on this radio station for the past eight years, has died suddenly,” he said.
Vicki had been part of the team at the radio station for more than 20 years, she had presented the 3-7pm afternoon show with Adam Green since 2010.
Ms Archer was also a popular event host around the county and voice-over artist. She had also worked on commercial radio in Yorkshire and the North East.
David Jennings, the BBC’s head of regional programmes for the West Midlands, described her as a “great presenter and journalist”.
In a statement, her parents on the behalf of the family said: “Vicki was a much-loved daughter and mother as well as being an extremely talented broadcaster. We are still coming to terms with her tragic loss so would ask that people respect our privacy and leave us alone to grieve as a family.”
The cause of her death is not yet known.
A number of tributes have been paid on Twitter including from her co-presenter Adam Green.
I am sad and numb. Vicki was a lovely human being with a big heart. She was kind, generous, creative, warm and friendly to all she met. In the 8 years I have worked with her there wasn't a day when we didn't laugh out loud. My thoughts are with her beautiful children and family x
— Adam Green (@adamgreen30) August 7, 2018
We are devastated to hear about the sad death of our friend Vicki Archer. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and her colleagues at @BBCShropshire at this difficult time pic.twitter.com/dm7XHU2d9p
— SaTH (@sathNHS) August 7, 2018
We are very shocked and saddened by the news that @BBCShropshire presenter Vicki Archer has been taken from us far too soon. Sympathies and condolences to her family, friends and all her colleagues at the station. https://t.co/pWgiwEOnPz
— Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) August 7, 2018
We are shocked and saddened to hear that Vicki Archer has passed away. Our thoughts are with her family and friends, and with all her colleagues at @BBCShropshire.
— Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) August 7, 2018
Sad to hear of the sudden death BBC Radio Shropshire journalist, Vicki Archer. Vicki regularly reported news from SFRS and was a pleasure to work with. RIP Vicki.
— Shrops Fire & Rescue (@shropsfire) August 7, 2018
I’m really sad to hear this awful news – my thoughts are with Vicky’s family and children at this sad time. Vicky was a very talented presenter who asked the tough questions. From all of us at @TelfordWrekin we send our love to you all @BBCShropshire https://t.co/l8SgBsucus
— Shaun Davies 🏴 (@CllrShaunDavies) August 7, 2018