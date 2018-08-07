More public events planned for Future Fit Consultation

Three new public events have been announced as part of the Future Fit consultation to give local people further opportunities to find out more about proposals to transform local hospital services.

The new events have been arranged as the Future Fit Programme Board has agreed to extend the consultation by one week until midnight on Tuesday 11 September 2018.

The additional Pop in Q&A sessions have been organised in Bishops Castle (8 August), Woodside, Telford (29 August) and Welshpool (30 August).

Local people are invited to drop in at any time between 4pm and 7pm. The sessions are in addition to two additional Public Exhibition Events announced earlier this month, which will take place in Whitchurch and Newport.

Dr Simon Freeman, Accountable Officer at NHS Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “We are committed to giving local people every opportunity to have their say on our proposals, so we are pleased to be able to be holding three more events in Bishops Castle, Telford and Welshpool.

“More than 550 people have attended our first six public exhibition events, which took place in June and July, so thank you to everyone who has taken the time to come and talk to us and ask their questions. We value the feedback we have already received and we are pleased that so many local people have found these events to be so worthwhile.”

Mr David Evans, Chief Officer at NHS Telford & Wrekin CCG, said: “It’s important that everyone has their say and these new events are an ideal opportunity for local people to speak to doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff about the Future Fit proposals and what it means for them.

The Pop in Q&A sessions, where people can pop in anytime from 4pm – 7pm, are being held on:

8 August – The Church Barn, Church Lane, Bishops Castle SY9 5AF

29 August – Park Lane Centre, Park Lane, Woodside, Telford TF8 5QZ

30 August – The Royal Oak Hotel, The Cross, Welshpool, Powys SY21 7DG

There will also be public exhibition events being held on 9 August at Cosy Hall, Water Lane, Newport TF10 7LD and on 21 August at Whitchurch Civic Centre, High Street, Whitchurch SY13 1AX. People are welcome to drop in any time from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

The events give local people the opportunity for people to meet doctors, nurses and other health professionals, ask questions, find out more about the proposals and complete a survey. The Pop in Q&A sessions will feature a minimum of two clinicians, plus executive directors from the commissioning organisations.

Details of the events can be found on the Get Involved page on the Future Fit website at https://www.nhsfuturefit.org/get-involved