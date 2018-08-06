Woman suffers serious injuries in Bucknall collision

A woman suffered serious injuries after her car left the road and collided with a stone barn in Bucknall this morning.

The crash happened at just before 12.30am near The Old Post Office and involved a red Suzuki Alto.

The driver – a woman in her 50s – was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with serious head and chest injuries.

Her life may have been saved by the swift action of passers-by who went to her aid and started CPR.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival ambulance staff found a woman in her 50s who had been pulled from the wreckage of the car she was in with excellent CPR being carried out.

“Ambulance staff took over and managed to get the woman breathing again for herself. She was immobilised before the crew set off towards the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

“However, due to the serious nature of her multiple injuries, the Emergency Operations Centre got the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to rendezvous with the crew near Ludlow.

“Once on board they anaesthetised the woman and provided advanced clinical care while the journey on blue lights continued.

“Once again, the actions of those at the scene have given a patient a chance at survival that they otherwise might not have had. We would urge everyone to learn how to carry out CPR – you never know when you could be called upon to use the skill to save a life of a friend, loved one or total stranger.”

Witness Appeal

Enquiries are currently ongoing but police would like to speak with any witnesses to the incident or people who saw the vehicle and the manner in which it was being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 20S of 6 August.