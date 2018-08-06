Passenger dies after car ends up in field near Newport

A 52-year-old woman has died after the car she was travelling in left the road and ended up in a field near Newport.

The woman, a passenger in the car, died at the scene of the incident which happened at around 1.05pm yesterday on the B5062 between Newport and Tibberton.

A 56-year-old man was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

The car was travelling from Harper Adams College towards Shrewsbury when it mounted the grass verge causing the vehicle to roll into a nearby field.

Police are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses, they are also keen to speak to anyone who used the road on Sunday to get in contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 368s 050818.