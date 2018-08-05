Man rescued from Ludlow rooftop by firefighters

A man was rescued from the roof of a building in Ludlow during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Tower Street at around 2am.

The man was rescued from the third floor roof by firefighters using the aerial ladder platform.

It is understood the man had got onto the roof whilst under the influence of alcohol.

Three fire appliances including the aerial ladder platform were mobilised from Ludlow and Shrewsbury.

An Operations officer, West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.