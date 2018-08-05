Investigation launched after 15 deer shot dead on farmland in Kinlet

Police are investigating after 15 deer were found shot dead on farmland in Kinlet.

It is believed the incident occurred overnight Friday into Saturday when they were discovered at 9.30am.

PC Su Goddard, wildlife officer for North Worcestershire, said: “We have launched a thorough enquiry into this incident and would appeal for anyone with information to contact us.

“At this time we believe there is no wider risk to the public.”

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 and quote incident 351s of 4 August 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.