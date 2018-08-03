Tractor driver dies following collision in Hughley

A tractor driver has died following a collision in Hughley this afternoon.

The collision happened at just before 1.30pm near the B4371 in Hughley, about 5 miles south-west of Much Wenlock.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance staff arrived on scene to find a tractor driver, a man, in cardiac arrest following a road traffic collision on a narrow lane. Passers-by and colleagues from the fire service were already performing CPR on the man when crews arrived.

“Ambulance staff took over resuscitation efforts however, sadly, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead a short time later on scene.”

An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT trauma doctor on board attended the scene along with West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.