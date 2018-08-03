Shrewsbury BID launches latest Summer Video

The latest video celebrating summer in Shrewsbury has been launched by Shrewsbury BID to help attract new visitors over the summer season.

The fast paced, two-minute video, which now features on the Original Shrewsbury website, is designed to appeal to those living outside of Shropshire looking for something different during the summer holidays. It gives a fresh perspective on the town centre, showcasing everything from wine tasting and the popular parkrun, to delicious restaurant food and rock concerts in the Quarry.

More than 25 locations feature in the film as well as footage of Shrewsbury BID’s Wimbledon Screening, rowers on the river and crafts people at work. Well-known hotspots including the Square, the Market Hall, independent shops on Mardol and restaurants on Victoria Quay also feature.

The video, which is being shared on social media, was produced by Shrewsbury-based videographers, Mindscape Film, who have H&M, Google and Red Bull on their well-established client list.

Watson and Thornton, on Mardol, who feature in the video said: “The new video shows just how much there is to see and do in Shrewsbury and will encourage people to visit and recommend our town. We have a lot to offer including a wealth of independent stores offering an array of unique services including, gifts, food and drink, to name but a few.”

Tina Boyle, of Acoustic Boutique and member of Shrewsbury BID board and marketing group, said: “We’re determined to continue promoting Shrewsbury’s diverse offer and helping to drive footfall for the benefit of local businesses. The footage really captures the originality of Shrewsbury and we’re excited to share it and see people’s reactions to such an exciting video.”

The video accompanies a high-profile, summer marketing campaign which includes outdoor screenings and the popular Shrewsbury Passport of Independents.