Man falls down disused pit at Telford industrial estate

Emergency services were called to Halesfield Industrial Estate this morning after a man fell down a disused pit.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at around 11.10am.

Fire crews assisted the ambulance service in moving the man from the six-foot-deep pit using a rescue platform from the rescue tender.

A man in his 60s was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital having suffered a shoulder injury.

Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington. Operations and Hazmat officers were also in attendance.