Holly Project launches in Wellington

The Holly Project, a free, independent support service for survivors of child sexual exploitation officially launched in Wellington this week.

Partners from across the borough joined their launch at the YMCA in Tan Bank to hear more about the project and their plans for the future.

The Holly Project is run by CSE survivors, the Holly Workers, and is funded by Telford & Wrekin Council.

It aims to offer a safe place for people who have experienced the trauma and impact of CSE. It plans to work with them on a one to one basis and help them rebuild their lives in whatever way suits them best.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member and local ward member, said:“Keeping children and young people safe from harm is the most important thing Telford & Wrekin Council does. However we can’t do this on our own, which is why working in partnership is so important.

“The Holly Project has been born out of need and all credit goes to the Holly Workers for the strength and character they have shown in getting it off the ground. It’s a huge and positive step in the right direction and I’m delighted that Telford & Wrekin Council is able to fund it for the first six months.”

The Holly Project said: “We are committed to making a difference and providing a safe place for CSE survivors and their families.

“We are funded by and working in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council and are grateful for their support.”

To contact The Holly Project call 01952 947831 or email hollyproject@ymcawellington.co.uk