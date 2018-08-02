Shrewsbury couple go missing whilst travelling in Wales

A Shrewsbury couple have been reported missing by relatives after not being seen for more than a week whilst travelling in Wales.

Roy and Linda Reeve were reported missing by relatives in the Porthcawl area on Thursday 26 July.

Linda, 63, who is a wheelchair user, and Roy, 61, are believed to be travelling – and possibly living in – a grey Toyota Verso, with the registration number ML16 CXR.

The vehicle is known to have been in the Miskin and Vale of Glamorgan areas in recent days.

Officers from South Wales Police today said they are growing concerned for the couple’s welfare, and are urging them to make contact to confirm their location and that they are safe and well.

Anyone who believes they have any information on the couple’s whereabouts is asked to contact South Wales Police, quoting occurrence 1800281408.