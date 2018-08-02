Overnight resurfacing work to close Shrewsbury’s Castle Street and St Mary’s Street

Overnight resurfacing work will close Shrewsbury’s Castle Street and St Mary’s Street later this month.

It’s estimated that the works will take three nights to complete from Tuesday 14 August and will take place between 8pm and 6am.

The work is being carried out as part of the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package.

While work is carried out the road will be closed from Castle Gates at the junction with Smithfield Road, with a signed diversion route in place.

During the road closure access will be maintained to residents and businesses only: an access route will be provided via Windsor Place, with the one-way being reversed.

Shropshire Council says the work is weather dependent and may be subject to unforeseen delay and date changes.