Two children airlifted to hospital following collision in Telford

Two children have been airlifted to hospital following a collision involving a car and a van in Telford.

Three adults were also injured following the collision on the A4169 in south Telford at 12.29pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered five patients and the two vehicles which had both suffered significant front-end damage in the collision.

“There were two children amongst the injured, a young boy and a young girl.

“The girl was treated for abdominal and shoulder injuries, immobilised and given pain relief before being airlifted to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

“The boy had suffered chest and shoulder injuries, he was also immobilised and given pain relief before being flown to the same hospital.

“From the same car, a man in his 40s, was treated for head, chest and leg injuries, whilst a woman in her 30s suffered facial, arm and leg injuries. They were both given pain relief and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was treated for minor hand and abdominal injuries and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as a precaution.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent four ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham and the Welsh Air Ambulance to the scene.

One fire appliance from Telford Central attended to make both vehicles safe.