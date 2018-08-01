Telford man wanted for recall to prison after breaching licence conditions

Police are appealing for help locating a Telford man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Kyle Watson, aged 22, has breached the conditions of his licence after being released from prison on licence for driving offences.

He is described as black, 5ft 9 inches tall, slim build, short dark hair and sometimes has a short beard.

Detective Inspector Billy Scott of West Mercia Police said: “Extensive efforts have been made to find him, but he remains outstanding and officers are requesting the public’s help.”