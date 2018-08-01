Shrewsbury’s Riverside Medical Practice set to move

Shrewsbury’s Riverside Medical Practice is set to move to a new home in the town’s Tannery development.

The announcement comes after Shropshire Council agreed to invest in the work required to accommodate the practice, as part of its plans to support the regeneration of Shrewsbury’s West End.

Three blocks are set to be completed on the Tannery site. Works are nearing completion on the first block which will provide student accommodation for University Centre Shrewsbury in the new academic year.

Subject to agreement of terms between Shropshire Council and the Riverside Medical Practice, the practice will occupy the majority of the second block to be constructed, with a new pharmacy also set to be provided on the site. The new practice would open in 2019.

The decision was made by Shropshire Council’s Cabinet and full Council at their respective meetings last week.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s deputy leader and Cabinet member for corporate and commercial support, said:

“This is brilliant news for Shrewsbury and for Shropshire, for the council and for the Riverside medical practice and its patients. It will mean that the medical practice can remain in a town centre location, and also allows Shropshire Council to influence the provision of health services in the local area, by investing in the development of improved health facilities.

“The revised use for the second block fits will also help us achieve our objectives of regenerating the West End of Shrewsbury.”

“We want to help ensure the health of our residents by ensuring that there are good quality, sustainable, health services in the county. Our investment in the new medical centre will help us to do this, and will provide the opportunity for a local practice to have modern, fit for purpose facilities with space for expansion to support growth in patient numbers.”

Tracy Willocks, Business Manager for Riverside Medical Practice, said:

“We were extremely disappointed when Shropshire Council withdrew the sale of the previously identified site in Raven Meadows earlier this year. However we are pleased to hear the good news with regards to these new proposals for the alternative development in the town centre. Our patients and staff have waited for many years for this project to come to fruition and we hope we can now move forward and deliver the excellent patient care our patients deserve.”