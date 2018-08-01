Public walkway at English Heritage’s Iron Bridge conservation project extended until 30 September

Following a successful first few months, the operation of English Heritage’s visitor walkway beside the Iron Bridge will be extended for another month, the charity announced today.

The walkway has been open to visitors since the Easter weekend, allowing visitors from around the world to witness the historic conservation of the Iron Bridge in action. It will now remain open until the end of September.

The walkway features visitor displays explaining the expert techniques being used to save the bridge, and windows and portholes offering the chance to witness the works taking place. Volunteers and staff are on hand each day to offer additional information about the works taking place.

Liz Page, Territory Director West at English Heritage, said:

“We have been delighted with the response to our Project Iron Bridge visitor walkway, with thousands of visitors coming to witness our vital conservation project on the Iron Bridge first hand. English Heritage’s conservation of the Iron Bridge is a great example of the work our charity does, saving this pioneering symbol of the Industrial Revolution for future generations to learn from and enjoy.

“I am particularly grateful to our volunteers and staff on the walkway, who have gone above and beyond to help people understand the project and the significance of the historic structure, and the visitors who have given donations so generously to support the project. It is great that we are now able to announce the extension of opening by an extra month to ensure as many people as possible get to witness this important conservation project.”

The walkway is open daily until 30 September, 10am – 4pm. Entry is free, though donations to support the vital conservation project will be encouraged.

Vital conservation project

Erected in 1779 over the River Severn in Shropshire, the Iron Bridge was the first single span arch bridge in the world to be made of cast iron and was a turning point in British engineering.

English Heritage’s extensive surveys and investigations revealed that the historic structure was threat from cracking due to stresses in the ironwork dating from the original construction, ground movement over the centuries, and an earthquake in the 19th century.

English Heritage commenced a vital conservation project to save the bridge in late 2017, cleaning and conserving, repairing and – where necessary – reinforcing the different elements of the bridge: the iron radials and braces holding the bridge together, the deck plates and wedges, as well as the main iron arch itself. The project is scheduled to be complete by late 2018.

At £3.6m, Project Iron Bridge is English Heritage’s single largest conservation project since it became a charity in 2015. Last year, the charity announced a €1m donation from German funder the Hermann Reemtsma Foundation and launched its first ever crowd funding campaign to coincide with the start of works, with members of the public giving £47,545 to support the project.